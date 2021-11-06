The East Limestone Indians, taking on Center Point in the first round of the state playoffs, scored 29 straight points in the second half to battle back into the game, but ultimately fell to the Eagles 66-36 in a high-scoring affair.
The Indians found themselves down at halftime by a score of 45-7, with it quickly becoming 52-7 after the first possession of the second half.
However, East Limestone refused to quit, and went on a scoring run of rare proportions, scoring 29 straight points.
The scoring run was sparked by the recovery of two straight onside kicks following touchdown runs by No. 5 Jordan Gardner, who exploded in the second half.
Gardner would go on to score two more rushing touchdowns in a row to bring his total to four on the evening, all coming during the scoring run.
After a two-point conversion, the score was 52-36. East found themselves down only 16 after looking at a daunting second-half deficit.
However, Center Point would answer with two consecutive scores to bring their total to 66 on the evening. Final score, 66-36.
The star of the evening for Center Point was Troy Bruce, Jr., who ran wild in the first half before barely touching the field in the third quarter, following a long rushing touchdown to begin the half. This was due to East’s successful onside kicks and consistent running attack, which kept him on the sideline.
East was hurt by their quarterback, Gage Hill, getting banged up in the first half. However, Jake Cochran came into the game and played well in relief of Hill.
Center Point now advances to face the Ramsay Rams in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.