East Limestone’s run of winning 4 games in a row came to an end on Friday, as the Arab Knights moved on to the second round of the playoffs, following a final score of 54-14.
Taking place from Arab’s off-campus home stadium, the Knights were able to win the game and move on to face off with Moody in the second round.
For East Limestone, they end the year with a 5-6 record and the only team in the county to make the playoffs.
The first quarter saw a score of 20-7 in favor of Arab, with East being a couple breaks away from it being a one score game instead.
However, Arab would go into the half up 33-7 on their way to the 54-14 final.
Wins on the season in East’s head coach Clint Woodfin’s first season include Central Florence, Lawrence County, West Point, Ardmore and Mae Jemison.
This upcoming offseason will be the first full offseason for Woodfin, as he was hired in the middle of the summer.
That concludes The News Courier’s football coverage of Athens-Limestone for 2022.
