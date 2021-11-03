Both East Limestone and Tanner are hosting home playoff games on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Indians (5-5 overall, 5-1 region) face off against Center Point from their home field. The Indians finished 2nd in 5A Region 8. Center Point (7-3 overall, 5-2 region) finished 3rd in 5A Region 6.
East Limestone enters the game boasting big victories over Ardmore by a score of 42-0, Lawrence County by a score of 48-14 and Brewer by a score of 49-7. For the season, they have outscored their opponents 253 to 218.
At home this year, East Limestone has a winning record of 3-2. The Indians’ overall playoff record is 15 wins and 22 losses.
Center Point enters the game on a three-game winning streak. These wins came over Hayden, St. Clair County and Corner, respectively.
The Tanner Rattlers (7-3 overall, 5-1 region) finished 2nd in 2A Region 7 and take on Lamar County (7-3 overall, 4-2 region) in the first round of the playoffs. Lamar County finished 3rd in 2A Region 5.
Tanner comes into the game only losing one of their last eight games, with their only loss coming by one point to Pisgah in a game that ended up being the tiebreaker for first place in the region.
In their most recent matchup, the Rattlers defeated Waterloo by a score of 42-16.
They are undefeated at home on the year, a perfect 5-0.
The Lamar County Bulldogs are 3-2 on the road this season.
Tanner has also been fueled by their defense, as they have posted six wins where they gave up fewer than 20 points, not including the Pisgah game where they gave up 14.
Lamar County has also been supported by their defensive prowess, as they have posted five shutouts on the year.
They come into the game losing their most recent matchup to Hale County, 21-14.
For the season, Tanner is outscoring their opponents 258-217.
Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.