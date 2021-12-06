The East Limestone Indians begin their wrestling season tomorrow. Below is their schedule for the 2021-2022 campaign.
Dec. 7 - At Austin (Austin and Decatur)
Dec. 10 - Home (Florence and Hazel Green)
Dec. 11 - Hartselle Invitational
Dec. 14 - At Mae Jemison
Dec. 16 - At Hartselle (Hartselle, Corner and
Hazel Green
Dec. 18 - Alexandria Invitational
Jan. 3 - Athens regionals
Jan. 6 - At Florence (East Florence and Deshler)
Jan. 8 - Home (Muscle Shoals, Decatur and
Columbia)
Jan. 11 - At Athens
Jan. 14-15 - Arab Invitational
Jan. 18 - At New Hope (New Hope and Austin)
Jan. 20 - At John Paul II
Feb. 11 - Super Sectionals
Feb. 17-19 - State Tournament
