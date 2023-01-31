East Limestone girls soccer’s Raegan Kelley became another player from the Lady Indians program moving on to the next level, as she will go to East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi.
Raegan was surrounded by friends, family and coaches on Friday, Jan. 27, when she signed from the East Limestone gymnasium lobby.
Head coach of the East Limestone girls soccer team, Max Norman, gave a short speech about Kelley before the beginning of the ceremony.
Additionally, Kelley relished the moment of her big day.
“Today is really special and has gone really well,” Kelley said. “I have been looking forward to this moment. Last year, I actually decided I did not want to play soccer in college. But then, coaches started contacting me and I thought ‘maybe this is something I could do.’”
Norman also took the time to write up a statement about Kelley for The News Courier.
“Raegan Kelley is a special young lady and East Limestone Soccer is blessed to have her in our program. Raegan is a phenomenal athlete, but more importantly, she is a great teammate and a natural leader.”
“Raegan is a motivational team captain who leads by example and encourages everyone around her to be the best they can be. Her East Limestone soccer family is proud of her and all she has accomplished, and we can’t wait to watch her play at East Central.”
Congratulations to Kelley on her achievements.
