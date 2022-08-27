The rushing attack for East Limestone, led by Fortune Wheeler and Alex Mason, would be the difference in a game that saw the Indians defeat Central Florence by a final score of 35-32.
Wheeler ran for 123 yards, while Mason scored 4 times and rushed for 59.
The rushing combo – along with quarterback Jake Cochran connecting on a 30-yard first-quarter touchdown to Kamen Gilchrist – would be enough to propel East Limestone to their first victory of the year, a victory in their home opener, as well as the first East victory for head coach Clint Woodfin.
East Limestone would outscore Central Florence 7-6 in the first three quarters before the fourth quarter became an offensive shootout, with both teams scoring two touchdowns and 14 points each.
Mason would have two touchdowns in the final quarter, including one with 1:26 left to play.
While Central Florence would score one more time, the onside kick would fall into the hands of East Limestone, and subsequently icing the game.
East Limestone (1-1) now travels to Fairview in the opening of their regional play.
Central Florence (0-1) now takes on Wilson in a road game.
