East Limestone made a three-touchdown comeback against Brewer in Friday night’s game, but their tough performance fell short of a victory due to a last-minute touchdown by the Patriots.
East was on the receiving end of the kickoff, but started off with bad field position at the beginning of the game.
Brewer, now on the attack after East’s drive stalled, scores around a 75-yard touchdown, giving them the lead early on, 7-0.
Multiple penalties stunts both team’s drives early on in the game as well.
Brewer would clean some things up and score a 40-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 14-0 heading into halftime against an Indians team that showed signs of promise in the first half but were not able to punch it in.
Coming out of halftime, Brewer would use two huge plays by their offense to allow them to score another touchdown and make it 21-0.
Then, East Limestone began their resilient comeback.
They showed determination when Fortune Wheeler’s rushing touchdown with three minutes remaining in the third made it 21-7 in favor of the Patriots.
Brewer’s fumble would give the ball back to East with some momentum and a chance to make it a one-score game.
Alex Mason would capitalize on this for East Limestone, as he scores a touchdown, keeping the Indians in the game 21-14.
A holding call on Brewer forces them to punt back to East, who made the most of their second-half opportunities.
Fortune Wheeler continued his productive second half with two big runs, and a rushing touchdown by Mason, also having a huge second half, ties the game at 21-21 in what quickly became a hotly contested game.
Brewer would score their second touchdown of the half on a pass from midfield with just over a minute left. A missed extra point would result in a 27-21 score.
East gains possession with 1:11 remaining, but unfortunately would come up short on a drive that saw them push deep into Patriots territory, getting two good shots at the end zone to try to win the game. East Limestone showed resiliency but lost Friday night 27-21 to Brewer.
East (1-3) travels to Russellville (2-2) next week to take on the Golden Tigers in a regional game. Russellville won their last game 27-0 over West Point.
Updates on this game and all of East Limestone High School’s football games will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.