The East Limestone head coach for girls soccer revealed Chick-Fil-A as his secret recipe for success and Lindsay Lane baseball was fueled by bad memories of Donoho, as both teams won their semifinal matchups and will now participate in their respective state title games.
Lindsay Lane baseball
The Lions got their revenge on the team that put them out of the playoffs last year after defeating Donoho 2 games to zero from LLCA’s home field on Thursday, winning 4-3 and 11-1 in the 1A state semifinals.
They now advance to the state title game vs. the winner of Bayshore Christian and Sweet Water, who the Lions went to see play on Friday to get a gauge of the competition that is to come.
According to head coach Charles Morrison, they are keeping their routines the same and will adjust their preparation accordingly based on who they play in the title game.
“We 100 percent believe in routines,” Morrison said.
Playing in the state championship is a special moment for many players, who have played baseball most of their lives.
“It is something we have all talked about since the 7th grade,” Ray Anderson, one of the top pitchers on the team, said. “I give all glory to God.”
What makes the moment even more special is making the title game by sweeping the team that put the Lions out of the playoffs last season, which included mercy-ruling Donoho in the second game.
“After last year, we had a pretty big chip on our shoulders” Sam Hogue, catcher and one of the best hitters on the team, said. “In the offseason, we worked our tails off, to be honest.”
Last year, Morrison feels that two of the best teams in the state met early on in the playoffs, when Donoho and Lindsay Lane met in the second round in 2021.
“It was two really good teams playing early on,” Morrison said.
After going to their place in 2021, Donoho came to LLCA in 2022.
“Our players were ready for them to come to town, that’s for sure,” he said.
While the players love playing for Morrison, what Micah Perkins, another top pitcher and hitter on the team, says makes the group special is their unity.
They did not lose a single starter from last year’s team.
“I think all of us being good friends throughout the year – playing travel ball in the offseason – has helped us,” Perkins said.
This season, after winning game 1 over Donoho last season, the Lions made sure to finish the deal, keeping their focus in an 11-1 mercy rule in game 2.
“Just because you won game 1 doesn’t mean anything,” Morrison said. “I think we have matured as a team.”
East Limestone girls soccer
The East Limestone Lady Indians, already making it farther than any East girls soccer team in 18 years, head to the state title game after defeating Westbrook Christian in the state semifinals for 4A/5A by a final score of 2 goals to zero.
Reagan Kelley scored in the opening minutes of the game on a penalty kick before Brianna Proudfoot added another first half goal about 20 minutes later.
Head coach Max Norman said he was “surprised” Westbrook fouled so early in the game, giving credit to Lily Hosmer for pushing the defense.
The accomplishment is not something Norman is taking lightly.
“Regardless (of the title game result), I am going to sleep well and be very happy tonight,” Norman said.
The secret to their success? Chick-Fil-A.
Norman says Chick-Fil-A’s Matthew Kyle frequently feeds them before games, and they have a perfect record when this happens.
“Every time we eat Chick-Fil-A, we win,” he said.
The winningest team in ELHS girls soccer history is completely healthy for their state title game, according to Norman, as a few players had issues with cramps due to the hotter weather compared to earlier in the season.
“This week, we did some heat preparation,” Norman said.
The school also held a parade through the hallways for the team, according to Norman, with the band marching through the school to recognize the soccer team’s achievements.
The state title game took place Friday, May 13, but after press time for the print edition of the paper.
However, a spread of the success of the East Limestone girls soccer team will be provided online after the game.
