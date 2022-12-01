An assistant coach for East Limestone High School and Middle School wrestling provided an update on the success of the team so far in the early season.
James Maxwell, on staff for East Wrestling, says the High School is performing well and has plenty to be excited about, as does the Middle School.
For the High School, East may have taken a loss to Athens, but they also picked up a win versus Columbia, with a final score of 36-24.
Now, they have much to look forward to, as they head to the Huntsville Invitational this weekend.
For the Middle School team, they found multiple players succeeding at their recent competition known as the “Fall Brawl.”
At the Fall Brawl, multiple wreslters ended up placing and receiving recognition.
Results
Caleb Feltner placed third in his weight group.
Caeson Kelley placed third in his weight group.
Ryder McLaughlin placed fourth in his weight group.
Chris Goering placed second in his weight group.
Mende McWilliams placed fourth in her weight group.
With many wrestlers at the Middle School level performing well at the Fall Brawl, Maxwell is optimistic about what the future of East High School wrestling holds, with a solid foundation.
“You have to get your 7th through 9th-graders up to speed, because they are eventually going to be Varsity wrestlers one day,” Maxwell said. “It makes it almost impossible (for success) if you don’t have a feeder program. If you get them trained up in the middle school to the point where they step up in the Varsity arena, they’re more comfortable.”
Updates will continue to be provided on East Limestone High School and Middle School wrestling as they progress throughout their season in 2022-2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.