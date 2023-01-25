East Limestone is peaking at the right time, in the middle of playing some good basketball, setting their sights on goals even loftier than their county title accomplishment.
According to East Limestone’s head boys basketball coach, Jake Moran, the Indians are playing a good brand of basketball due to the return of some players from injury and others from illness.
Their most recent accomplishment came last Saturday when they completed their back-to-back dreams of winning the Limestone County Tournament – defeating West Limesotne in a rematch of last year’s title game.
While this is Moran’s first season as head coach of the Indians, he has been a part of a few county tournaments before as a player and as assistant coach.
However, this was his first title as a head coach, which feels special to him for that reason.
“I have been a part of several (county) wins, but this is the first title I’ve won as head coach, so it is a different feeling. It felt really good,” Moran said. “I was just more happy for our guys, getting to experience that. Anytime you can win a trophy and put your guys on display, it’s a great thing.”
Throughout the tournament, multiple players stepped up. While this certainly includes Chandler Moore’s 28-point performance in the title game, that was not the only big time moment.
Versus Elkmont, Zak Cain would score 16 points with 7 rebounds and 7 assists while Chandler Moore would go for 14 points and Jordan Moore for 13 points with 9 rebounds.
East Limestone would have 4 players make All-Tournament for Varsity Boys – Chandler Moore, Jordan Moore, Riley Groce and Zak Cain.
“We are starting to finally click. We really have been playing hard and our effort and energy has been great,” Moran said. “We have been shooting it really well; it has all been really good.”
The Indians are currently 13-7 overall and 3-1 in area with the county championship.
According to Moran, this has set them up to be in the “driver’s seat for what we want to do in our season.”
East Limestone also recently had senior night versus Priceville, as the thick of tough postseason competition awaits the Indians.
