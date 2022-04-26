East Limestone High School is adding competitive dance as a club sport after there was a demand for it from the students and a teacher willing to lead the charge.
According to the athletic director for ELHS, Jordan Angus, tryouts for the competitive dance team will take place on May 5.
East Limestone’s Melanie Perry is sponsoring the team, and, according to Angus, students will need to get information packets from her.
It is not sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and will operate like the fishing team and winter guard as a club sport.
However, they will have regional competitions through the Universal Dance Association, according to Angus.
“We have a group of students interested in forming a team and a teacher willing and able to sponsor a team,” Angus said.
More information on the addition of competitive dance will be provided as the information becomes available.
