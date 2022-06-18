East Limestone and Elkmont high schools have named new head coaches for their football teams, with Clint Woodfin taking over for the former and Chris Bunio taking over for the latter.
According to information received from Ashley Graves of Limestone County Schools on Wednesday, June 15, Woodfin makes the move after spending last season as the offensive coordinator and assistant coach for James Clemens in Madison.
For Bunio, he becomes head coach for the Elkmont Red Devils after spending last season as the wide receivers coach for Chelsea High School. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for Haleyville High School.
“East Limestone and Elkmont will have new head coaches at the helm when football season kicks off,” Graves said in a press release.
Woodfin is replacing former Indians coach Jeff Pugh following his departure from East Limestone.
Bunio is replacing former Red Devils coach Michael Pendergrast following his departure from Elkmont.
The East Limestone football team would make the playoffs in 2021 for Classification 5A after doing well enough in the region to qualify.
They would lose in the first round to Center Point High School, out of Birmingham.
The Elkmont program, following the departure of Pendergrast, is turning to Bunio to turn around their program, as they went winless in 2021, with a final record of 0 wins and 10 losses.
The News Courier will provide updates on their upcoming seasons and their summer workouts, and will preview each of the teams in The News Courier’s upcoming Athens-Limestone County high school football magazine: Blitz.
East Limestone and Elkmont’s season will begin in mid-August.
