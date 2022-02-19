For Elkmont girls basketball coach Sam Wallace, reaching the Elite Eight of the state basketball tournament is the embodiment of his team’s commitment to the process, two years after only winning three games the entire season.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Elkmont girls basketball team defeated Carbon Hill in a blowout, with a final score of 64 to 23, in the Regional Semifinals of the state tournament.
They now face Susan Moore on Monday at 3 p.m.
Now, in the Elite Eight, the team is representing the entire city of Elkmont, embodying the city’s toughness, work ethic and their team motto: grit.
“Our kids play so hard. They deserve all the recognition they are getting,” Wallace said. “They practice hard every day. They have bought into the ‘Grit’ mantra we have created. They play for one another and don’t care who gets the credit. I’m so blessed to be the coach at Elkmont.”
The meteoric rise in the Elkmont program features a program that had a record of three wins and 23 losses in 2019-2020. The following season, they followed that up with a 20-win season. Now, they have gone back-to-back 20-win seasons and have marched their way to the Regional Finals of the state basketball tournament.
According to Wallace, he made a promise to his team four years ago that he would get them to Wallace State for the Regionals.
He fulfilled that promise, and then some.
“We won three ball games two years ago. This is the culmination of a lot of failure and a lot of hard work,” Wallace said. “Every player that has been a part of our program that past four seasons has had a hand in this journey.”
The team has a Michael Jordan quote they believe perfectly explains their rise to success:
“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. Lost 300 games. 26 times I have been asked to take the game-winning shot and missed. I have failed over and over again in my life. That is why I succeed.”
Many of the girls in the Elkmont program have been with the team for multiple years, learning the process and what it means to have “grit.”
In addition to their run in the state basketball tournament, the Lady Red Devils have also made it to the County Tournament championship game two straight years.
According to Wallace, this was only made possible by the attitude his team has in all facets of the game. He says their mentality is in a place that has allowed them to succeed like never before.
“We call it swagger. We’ve earned the right to (be in this position). The kids know that and know if someone is not getting the job done, then someone else will step up and make plays,” Wallace said. “We are shooting the ball with confidence. The ball is moving and we are sharing it. We feed off our defense; when our defense is good and we are getting stops, the ball just seems to talk to us. We shoot a lot in practice, and it has translated well to the game. If you can’t defend, you can’t win. But if you can’t shoot, you can’t play.”
Elkmont’s big win, by 41 points, over Carbon Hill is one of a number of signature victories for the Lady Red Devils on the year.
Other key victories include: over Tanner on Nov. 19 by a final score of 62 ro 58; over Clements four times; and a victory over Phil Campbell in the sub-regionals by two points, 39 to 37.
If the Elkmont girls team is successful over Susan Moore on Monday, they would move on to the Final Four to take on the winner of Southside High School and T.R. Miller.
On the other side of the bracket, the four teams remaining are Trinity Presbyterian, Prattville Christian Academy, Plainview and Geraldine.
Updates on Elkmont’s status in the 2022 state basketball tournament, as well as other relevant updates, will be provided online and in print.
