Elkmont High School's Tylee Thomas and Mykell Murrah are to be honored for their efforts in reaching the 1,000 point milestone in their career.
The commemoration takes place from the Elkmont gym on Jan. 31, 2023, in between the Varsity girls and Varsity boys games.
Thomas is a guard for the girls basketball team and Murrah is a guard for the boys basketball team.
Head girls basketball coach Sam Wallace provided a statement about Thomas' career with the Lady Red Devils
"Tylee has been a staple in our program since I have gotten to Elkmont. She is a 3 year varsity starter. She has been a great leader for our team and has been a vital part of all our teams that have been successful. She’ll be the first to give praise to her teammates, which is why she has been so successful. We are very proud of all she has accomplished as a player, but she is an even better person. She has made our program better."
Head boys basketball coach Eric Smith provided a statement about Murrah's career with the Red Devils.
"Mykell has been a valuable part of our program for the past three years. He has always had the ability to get into the paint and be a force with his quickness. This past summer he realized he needed to work on his perimeter game in order to become a complete player. He spent hour upon hour in the gym and shot thousands of shots in order to better himself. The hard work has paid off for him and helped him get where he wants to be as a player and scorer. Him reaching 1,000 points is a reward for him and pays truth to the old saying, 'There are no substitutes for hard work.'"
More information, including interviews with both head coaches and photos of the event, will be provided in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
