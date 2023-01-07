Elkmont High School basketball is doing something special tonight, when they will honor a special person near and dear to the program.
Elkmont is hosting “Kenny Jordan Night,” where Jordan will be honored at the school during the basketball event.
The event takes place Saturday, January 9, with the game beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“Join us during halftime of the Varsity Boys game as we honor Mr. Jordan for his dedication to Elkmont High School and Limestone County Schools,” a post on Facebook for Elkmont High School says.
Jordan is currently the assistant principal at Elkmont High School, with degrees from Athens State and the University of North Alabama, according to EHS’ website.
He has served his role at Elkmont since 2008, but is being honored for contributing to Elkmont well beyond his role solely as assistant principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.