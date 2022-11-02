What 1-9 Elkmont football did this season will go largely unnoticed by many inside and outside the county.
However, for those taking notice of the team, this season represented a turnaround of a program that had been stuck in reverse due to one simple reason: They went from a constant coaching carousel to a man committed beyond a year.
Head coach Chris Bunio, arriving by way of Haleyville, Chelsea and other stops, completed his first season with the Red Devils in a loss to St. John Paul II last Friday, October 28.
While they may have lost the game, their long-term goals of the program are much larger than one performance in the final regular season game of a first-year coach who swears he is committed to this program for the long haul.
“It’s not easy to lose. I feel like a lot of kids would have just quit,” Bunio said. “I think like 10 or 12 kids quit last year. We have already had 5 or 6 (new) guys who have already said they are going to be joining us next year. I have already had so many players tell me they can’t wait until next season. They can’t wait to play football again. That hasn’t been the attitude and mindset here for a while.”
Part of the reason the attitude and mindset of winning was not present before Bunio is due to the inconsistency at the head coaching position. Bunio represents the third Elkmont coach in as many seasons.
While they may be on the cusp of adulthood, these players are still kids, and have probably taken the constant departure of head coaches more personal than they would be willing to admit publicly.
Bunio sees it. He sees kids who have gone through multiple coaching changes, and the trust issues that result.
Bunio says he has been asked “more than 30 times” if he will be leaving the program from a variety of individuals.
However, his comments to The News Courier and post on Facebook have made it very clear: Bunio is here to stay.
“Imagine being one of those kids, who – say he is a junior – has has seen three coaches already go through the program. It’s hard to trust anything. It is hard to buy into something because you are afraid you are just going to get hurt or nothing come to fruition. I am still trying to still build that trust and those relationships, which I think are great.”
However, down the line, maybe he wont be asked if he is leaving anymore.
“I have been asked so many times if I am going to leave. Hopefully in a few years I won’t be asked that question.”
There are two clear benefits for returning a head coach for another year at the helm: Proof of continued commitment to the kids, and also consistency in offensive and defensive philosophies, which can be a lot even for the pros to go through constant offensive/defensive philosophy changes.
While an increase in the roster size would certainly help, Bunio also says that his return will hopefully lead to a jump in year 2, which will also be his first full offseason, as he was hired in the summer.
“That is probably why I have had kids come up saying they want to play is because no one wants to join a football program when they don’t know who the leader is or what the situation is,” Bunio said. “I know over time our team is going to continue to grow.”
Elkmont also took strides this season that mark signs of improvement. For example, their win over Brindlee Mountain was their first win in over 600 days.
It may not seem like much, but when you are turning a program around, winning where winning has not been common is always a step in the right direction.
As far as next season, Bunio is excited about his group.
“The one thing I am going to remember is that I know it has been extremely difficult for these kids to not get the results that they want. What I know is that they have had a mental toughness about them. They just didn’t quit. Honestly the practices were great all year long. These kids were showing up, working hard and going full speed,” Bunio said. “I know that trait alone is going to help us out in the future. Especially next year, we are not only competing with teams, but we are in close games in the 4th quarter, where it comes down to one drive or one play.”
This year, Elkmont also faced off in some games that showed signs of improvement.
Their final game against JPII saw the Red Devils put together multiple good offensive drives.
While two of them ended on turnovers, the point is that they are stringing together multiple drives getting deep into the opponents’ territory, another sign of improvement from the Red Devils of years’ past.
While the season is over for the Red Devils, there is a renewed joy of football in the area.
Updates will be provided upon the start of next football season and preseason, when the Red Devils finally begin 7 on 7 and their eventual return to the gridiron.
