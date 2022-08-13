Emma Hines, East Limestone’s dual-sport athlete who participated in both title games for volleyball and girls soccer in 2021-2022, is now at Auburn University, but looks back at the fond memories her successful sports teams had last year.
Her senior year, which also included being part of the school band, was an eventful one. For volleyball, though she was injured early on, she was a key leader for the Indians volleyball team that reached the state title game for their classification, eventually bringing home a red map.
Then, healthy for the season, Hines was the goalkeeper for the Indians girls soccer team, helping lead the group to their best season in program history. They, too, made it to the state title game and brought home a red map. They set school records for wins, winning streak, scoring margin and total goals scored.
This was led by Hines, who put up a memorable performance versus Westbrook Christian Academy in the state semifinals.
“I went to all the games I was medically able to (for volleyball), cheering them through everything. For most of the season, my role was support, but I loved it. Soccer was much more involved for me,” Hines said. “I give my teams most of the credit; they were wonderful.”
For the two sports, Hines was coached by Nicole Eslick for volleyball and Max Norman for girls soccer.
Norman expresses what she meant to the team.
“I had the pleasure of coaching Emma for four seasons at East Limestone and when I think the one thing that keeps coming to mind was how positive she always was. Emma is a talented athlete, a natural leader and a great teammate. We were blessed to have her at East and are going to miss her. I know her positive attitude and work ethic will take her far in life and I look forward to seeing the great things she accomplishes,” Norman said.
She had kind words about the two coaches as well.
“(Eslick) was very determined. She was very hard on us in practice, which was awesome. She was very determined to get us where we needed to be,” she said. “(Norman) is very kind and making sure we are enjoying the sport. He is also a little tough at practice at times, but he was a great coach.”
While the practices and games – especially the runs both teams went on in the postseason – are special, what Hines remembers more is the group she was a part of for both sports that allowed her to enjoy her time at East Limestone.
“Some of the best memories ever. One of the biggest was winning area for sure, all the students rushing the field. We didn’t lose on our home field all year, so that was a really big deal. Another was in 8th grade, we went down to Gordo for a band competition, and we won. All the bus rides were so much fun after that. I miss it already.”
Hines is now at Auburn University, where she is part of the Honors College and a recipient of the Presidential Scholarship.
According to her, she has “big dreams” for Orthopedic Surgery. She has gotten to this point with all-A’s, a 33 ACT score and multiple AP classes.
She thanks her parents and coaches, but also gives a special shoutout to a math teacher: Bonnie Jacques.
“She is an amazing woman. She went all out for us kids. I think we had the most qualifying scores on the AP test she has had in a while. She is so good. She is a lot of my encouragement for academics in all my classes. We could always go talk to her,” she said.
