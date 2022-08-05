Tanner quarterback Karl Parham is not lacking in confidence.
He believes not only in himself, but in his Rattlers teammates, and that they can go all the way in 2022.
Competing in 2A, Tanner is bringing back many of their starters from last year, as they are junior-heavy.
This includes Parham, who is entering another year as the starting QB, gaining further trust from his head coach, Oscar Bonds.
“We expect him to watch more film than anybody. This year, having more trust in him to change the playcall if we have a bad read. As I have said (before), he is probably the fastest player on the team,” Bonds said in a previous interview.
For Parham, he not only enjoys playing football, he enjoys representing Tanner High School. As he gets more comfortable in the offense, so does his confidence level.
In his mind, the Rattlers could be in the title game, as he is not the only one on the team who is confident.
“We are confident in the coaches, too. They have been here for like three, four, five years now. We have seen what the championship mentality looks like. This year is going to be good, but next year we are hoping for back to back.”
Bonds especially likes his poise.
“I figure he is going to be really good this year with his composure. He has total command of the offense now. He should be able to check us into a good play if we call up a play that they were prepared for,” Bonds said.
As for who Parham likes to emulate in his own game, there’s no need to look at the pro level, or even in the SEC.
However, he is a fan of someone in-state.
“I don’t even like anyone at the pro level, for real. I like (QB) Dematrius Davis at Alabama State,” Parham said.
His jump in control of the offense also means a jump in responsibility, on and off the field. For Parham, he knows it isn’t easy, but is ready for the challenge.
“Quarterback is a very hard job. I used to play wide receiver, but everything you do (at QB), you have to put your full effort to it,” Parham said. “For me, I play for my brothers.”
Tanner is anticipated to start in the top 10 of class 2A statewide.
This article will be featured in the upcoming Blitz football magazine.
