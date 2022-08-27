"They were so filled with joy," first-year Elkmont head football coach Chris Bunio said of his players after winning their first game in 665 days, defeating Brindlee Mountain 20-16 Friday.
"I think it was very special for the community, for the school and for the team," Bunio said. "I can't tell you how many phone calls I have gotten from parents, fans and people I don't even really know."
The Red Devils, winless last season, poetically won their first game by coming back from a multi-score deficit, when some probably had counted them out.
They were down 16-6 midway through the fourth quarter on the road at Brindlee Mountain, but scored twice to win the game 20-16.
The celebration included an Elkmont crowd that traveled well, players hugging one another and a photo of the team with some of the Red Devil faithful.
It may seem like just one game in the regular season, but it was much more than that for a program that has had its fair share of difficult times.
Bunio wanted them to celebrate. He has been a part of winning cultures in the Birmingham-area high school scene, but knows this game's situation was different and meant a great deal to the Elkmont community.
"Where I was (before), winning is expected, and soon that will be the culture here," Bunio said. "Some of the players were hugging each other ... I wanted them to (celebrate)."
They were also down 8-6 at halftime, but thanks to playing good defense and a clean game of few penalties and turnovers, the Red Devils kept themselves in a position to win throughout the entire contest.
"This week, we did not have those turnovers and penalties," Bunio said.
They also had over 200 rushing yards in the first half, representing something to build on moving forward in the second half. For the game, quarterback Cole Holt rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Braxton Bowen rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.
In the passing game, Nick Chambless had 5 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Their game-winning touchdown came on a 50-yard drive. Additionally, the Red Devils bounced back from a kick return touchdown by Holt being canceled due to a penalty. While the penalty took points off the board, Elkmont responded accordingly.
"We did not let that get in the way," Bunio said.
Now, tasting success, the Red Devils can focus on building off their victory, refocusing their attention to a road game vs. Phil Campbell.
Both of their first two games – their loss to Sheffield and win over Brindlee Mountain – saw the Red Devils put together impressive second halves.
This begs the question of how Elkmont will look once they play as well in the first half as they do the second.
"Some are still learning the game of football. They are learning how to piece together a full game," Bunio said. "We are more confident than we were (before the win.)"
Elkmont celebrated their victory over a Brindlee Mountain team that picked up their first win in over a season when they defeated Cherokee.
Understanding the importance of those types of milestones, Brindlee Mountain allowed them to stay on the field a little bit longer for the celebration and picture.
According to Bunio, he and the Elkmont faithful were appreciative of this gesture.
Addressing the Elkmont fans on Facebook following the game, Bunio said "Thank you to those who made the drive tonight! I think you got your money's worth."
