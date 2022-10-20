Here is a look at the finalists for the 2022 football awards presented by The News Courier.

Coach of the Year

S. Davis — West

J. Snider — Ardmore

C. Woodfin — East

Offensive POTY

T. Colston — Ardmore

E. Jackson — Tanner

A. Mason — East

Defensive POTY

KC Hale — Tanner

J. McDonald — Athens

P. Moore — West

Breakout POTY

E. Jackson — Tanner

J. Ridgle — Athens

N. Stafford — Ardmore

QB of the Year

B. Gross — Athens

B. Moore — Clements

KJ Parham — Tanner

RB of the Year

T. Colston — Ardmore

E. Jackson — Tanner

A. Mason — East

WR of the Year

J. Ridgle — Athens

J. Speegle — Athens

S. Townsend — Tanner

Lineman of the Year

D. Howard — Tanner

L. Townsend — Athens

C. Willingham — East

Linebacker of the Year

KC Hale — Tanner

P. Haney — Athens

P. Moore — West

DB of the Year

J. McDonald — Athens

R. Schrimsher — East

J. Thompson — Tanner

Special Teams POTY

N. Brown — Athens,

Kicker

A. Mason — East,

Returner

J. Rodriguez- Ardmore,

Kicker

The winners of the awards for the 2022 football season will be announced the final week of the regular season, before the postseason begins for Athens-Limestone County.

Congrats to all finalists.

