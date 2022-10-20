Here is a look at the finalists for the 2022 football awards presented by The News Courier.
Coach of the Year
S. Davis — West
J. Snider — Ardmore
C. Woodfin — East
Offensive POTY
T. Colston — Ardmore
E. Jackson — Tanner
A. Mason — East
Defensive POTY
KC Hale — Tanner
J. McDonald — Athens
P. Moore — West
Breakout POTY
E. Jackson — Tanner
J. Ridgle — Athens
N. Stafford — Ardmore
QB of the Year
B. Gross — Athens
B. Moore — Clements
KJ Parham — Tanner
RB of the Year
T. Colston — Ardmore
E. Jackson — Tanner
A. Mason — East
WR of the Year
J. Ridgle — Athens
J. Speegle — Athens
S. Townsend — Tanner
Lineman of the Year
D. Howard — Tanner
L. Townsend — Athens
C. Willingham — East
Linebacker of the Year
KC Hale — Tanner
P. Haney — Athens
P. Moore — West
DB of the Year
J. McDonald — Athens
R. Schrimsher — East
J. Thompson — Tanner
Special Teams POTY
N. Brown — Athens,
Kicker
A. Mason — East,
Returner
J. Rodriguez- Ardmore,
Kicker
The winners of the awards for the 2022 football season will be announced the final week of the regular season, before the postseason begins for Athens-Limestone County.
Congrats to all finalists.
