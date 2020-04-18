Mario Turner is proud of the success he had coaching mostly Limestone County players in travel basketball. But he is even more proud to see what they have become since then and of how they have inspired him.
Turner coached the North Alabama Flames Elite team, with seven of the 10 players from Limestone County entering their sophomore year of high school, to the championship of the 2017 Super 100 National Tournament in Atlanta.
Several of the players on that team, including Lindsay Lane Christian's Tommy Murr, East Limestone's Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffith and Tanner's J.J. Jones, would go on to make All-State teams, and Murr became the leading scorer in Alabama high school history.
Other standout players included Tony Shoulders, Tokie Porter and Myles Fewell from Athens and J.T. Farrar from Clements.
Turner said he knew when he coached them they would have great success in the future.
“Man, Ray Charles could have seen that,” Turner said with a laugh. “I wasn't shocked about anything they accomplished. They put in a lot of work, and it wasn't just during basketball season. It was all season. They stayed together, challenged each other and helped make each other better. Then they went back to their schools and represented themselves well there. I knew without a shadow of a doubt they were going to have lots of success.”
But those players did much more than be successful on the basketball court. They inspired Turner to change the direction of his life. He had previously thought about getting a teaching degree, but he dropped out years ago and entered work at manufacturing plants.
After coaching that group of players, he realized he wanted to make his long-ago dream a reality. So, at age 38, he went back to school. He is set to graduate from Calhoun Community College and start at Athens State University this summer. He said his goal is to become an elementary school teacher and high school basketball coach.
“I used to preach to the guys about education, and I couldn't keep preaching to them if I wasn't doing it myself,” Turner said. “To see the impact on them, I was like, 'Dude, what have I been doing?' I was in school years ago when I was young, but got out of it and started working in plants. I saw their success and said to myself, 'I'm not supposed to be doing this (working in plants).' They inspired me to go back to school and get into teaching and coaching.”
It may be happening years after he originally hoped, but Turner will soon achieve his goal of becoming a teacher and coach. For that, he thanks God and his North Alabama Elite team.
“God has a way of making things happen,” Turner said. “He put those players in my life to allow me to see the impact I could have on them. I'm so thankful to have that opportunity. They really made a big difference in my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.