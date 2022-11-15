Due to unforeseen circumstances, basketball coverage for girls and boys has not gotten off to the start I wanted.
Nevertheless, the show must go on, and here is the first update on basketball in Limestone County for girls teams.
All stats and scores are provided from the coaches themselves, as well as online sources.
Scores and Stats
East Limestone has gotten off to a 2-2 start, as of press time Nov. 14.
They dropped their first two games to Pleasant Grove and to Buckhorn High Schools, respectively.
Then, they won their next two to West Limestone by a score of 48-32 and Clements 52-40.
In their two wins, Shauna Fletcher scored 24 points with 8 rebounds and 20 points with 7 rebounds, respectively.
Taylor Farrar (East) had 8 points versus West and 12 points versus Clements.
Athens is off to a split start, as they lost ot Hartselle 61-51 but defeated Beesmer City 69-31.
Against Hartselle, Kristen Johnson had 20 points and 4 steals, Kaley McEwen had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Jordyn Bailey had 14 points.
West Limestone is off to a 2-1 start, with their only loss coming to East Limestone, but their two wins coming against Brewer and Moody.
Against Brewer, Edie Tyler had 13 points.
Against Moody, Carlie Belle Winter had 14 points.
Clements Lady Colts girls basketball has had both wins and losses in the early part of the season, as they defeated Lindsay Lane Christian Academy by a final score of 63-33, but fell to East Limestone 52-40.
Against LLCA, Jadyn McElyea had 13 points with 7 rebounds, Leah Childress had 9 points with 11 steals and 8 assists, Juicy Farrar had 10 points with 4 steals and Josie Childress had 10 points.
Against East, Jenny Trent had 11 points with 10 steals. Taylor Farrar (Clements) had 10 points.
Lindsay Lane girls basketball dropped games to Clements and to Waterloo, with their next game coming against Tharptown on the road.
The Elkmont Lady Red Devils, at the Vinemont Tip-Off Classic, went a combined 1-1, with an opening loss to Vinemont by 3 points but a win over Hanceville by 30 points.
Abbie Broadway, Tylee Thomas and Thea Hamlin all had 13 points versus Vinemont.
Against Hanceville, Thomas went off for 23 points and Hamlin once again had 13 points.
For the Ardmore Lady Tigers, they lost a closely contested game versus Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, and take on Thompson on November 18 in a home game.
For Athens Bible School, they took on Whitesburg Christian Academy on November 8, with Whitesburg winning by a final score of 42-35.
They take on Whitesburg again on November 19.
For the Lady Rattlers of Tanner, they face off versus Limestone counterpart in the Clements Lady Colts today at 6:30 p.m., according to online sources. However, no other updates have been provided to The News Courier.
For all 9 teams, updates will be provided online at enewscourier.com and in upcoming print copies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.