Noah Stafford may be in his first year of football, but his big-play ability has become a huge asset for the Ardmore Tigers this season.
It also does not look like the freshman has only played over half a football season, being athletic and talented enough to overshadow the fact he lacks the years’ of experience other player have.
“Noah provides a lot of attributes to our program,” head coach Jonathan Snider said. “Being his first year, we knew he was talented. He provides speeed and explosiveness and there are some things that come natural to him.”
Stafford is the newest wide receiver of an offense that has become more versatile under Snider.
Last season, it was tough to gauge how successful the offense could be due to some injuries throughout the year.
Now, with Brayden Hills at QB, and a new weapon like Stafford, Ardmore has gone from a run-only, hit you in the mouth team to a team that can beat you in the air or on the ground, while still hitting you in the mouth.
“It is good to have kids like that here, someone who can take it to the house anytime they catch the ball,” Snider said of his new playmaker.
Like is the case with many high school kids, their friends were the reason they came out to play football in the first place.
That is what happened with Stafford and Peyton Hargrove, with the latter convincing the former to showcase his talent on the gridiron.
“All my friends are playing, and it is just fun,” Stafford said. “I just try to do my role. I enjoy playing in front of all the fans, the thrill of scoring, just the team in general.
They even have their own name: The Slim Reapers.
In other words, they may not be big, but speed kills in sports.
Stafford continues to prove that, as every touchdown he scores seems to be over 20 yards.
Not bad for someone who has barely played before.
The relationships he already had with his friends have helped his transition into football. His relationship with his quarterback Hillis has helped as well.
“He played with my brother when my brother played, so I knew him from that,” Noah said. “After practice, I run routes for him. We talk a lot and just do a lot together.”
When it comes to his favorite game this season, Stafford says the Brewer game sticks out to him.
This is not only because he put together a good showing in the game, but Ardmore picked up a pivotal reigonal win on the road as well.
While Stafford compares his style of play to Odell Beckham Jr. – the shifty but explosive wide receiver formerly of the Giants, Browns and Rams – Coach Snider says Stafford is a brand of player that he cannot compare to anyone he has coached before. He is his own guy.
However, Snider sure is thankful he decided to play.
“It is not about glory for him, it is not about highlights for him,” Snider said. “Noah comes from a great family. His mother and father both raise kids to do things the right way.”
This gratitude goes for the entirety of the receiving corp, including the tight ends, who have all showed signs of progress this season.
“All of the receiving corp has contributed to being able to throw the ball a little bit more,” Snider said. “We feel like we have some weapons. We have some guys, if we get them in space, they can be a possession guy to get a first down or a guy who can take it to the house.”
As to what Stafford likes about Coach Snider, there is plenty, including his class and his treatment of the players.
“He does it the right way. He doesn’t cuss at us, so that’s a plus. He does it a little old school, but he is not too particular about what he does,” Stafford said.
With Stafford still only a freshman, he embodies great potential of what he could accomplish on the football field. Stafford is a kid who is all about ball.
Not only does he contribute significantly on offense, he also is a contributer on special teams as well.
Additionally, he participates in baseball and track as well.
As he continues to run by the competition, making an immediate impact for the Tigers, Snider and the coaching staff will continue to develop a player who has three more full seasons.
Exciting times are ahead for a young and talented player, as Ardmore rounds out its 2022 season.
