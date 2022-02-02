A rarity occurred for Tanner basketball on Tuesday night, when the Varsity girls team scored 64 points in a win over Elkmont, but two players scored in the game.
Shauna Fletcher scored 40 points and Keyera Jeanes scored 24 points in what head coach Jordan Paul has called a “unique” game.
“We were all shocked. We were all in synch, playing well. It felt like everyone contributed,” Paul said. “Then, we saw the scoresheet. I have never been a part of this before.”
Fletcher, the team’s leading scorer and, and Jeanes, the team’s second leading scorer may have scored all the points, but according to Paul, the win was still a team effort.
The Lady Rattlers still have to play defense, and ended up winning by 15 points, 64 to 49, in large part due to their team’s defensive effort.
“There are going to be nights where shots may not fall, but you can always play defense,” Paul said.
“Our defense has improved by lightyears this season. Shauna is our captain on defense.”
They also won due to their attitude on the court and with each other, which is a selfless style of play.
Each night, someone could be the leader in scoring and someone could be the leader on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“No one cares who gets the credit. We had a game the other night where one of our seniors was the leading scorer,” Paul said. “As long as we win, we don’t care. We have seen man-to-man, different zones this season, and we know teams are going to game plan for Shauna, and rightfully so. But, our kids step up.
They did this versus an Elkmont team that won 20 games this year, a feat that has not gone unnoticed by Paul.
“Sam (Wallace) has done a phenomenal job with his team,” Paul said.
Along with her historic night with 40 points, Fletcher has surpassed 1,000 points in her career. She is averaging around 22 points this season and has scored over 400 points this season.
“She is a technician. She has been great since 7th grade. She has great attention to detail and leadership,” Paul said.
“If they want to play her small, we can put her in the post. If they want to play her big, we can put her on the perimeter. She has really worked hard to improve her outside shot.”
Jeanes, along with another 20-plus outing, has scored at will this season, averaging around 18 points in ‘21-’22. She has also scored over 400 points this season.
“I am not sure I could be more proud of Keyera,” Paul said. “Five years ago, she had all the tools. Through the years, she has really matured and become a leader on the team. When we had some players leave, she had the attitude of ‘I’m going to be the next one.’”
The Lady Rattlers have refused to get distracted by the limbo period between the County Tournament and the area tournament.
“I am extremely proud of this group. The games between the County Tournament and the area tournament can sometimes be tough to get motivated,” Paul said.
