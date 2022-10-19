Alabama may have lost the game to a bitter rival.
They may have lost a winning streak nearing 20 games.
They may have lost their near-top ranking in the AP poll.
However, they have not lost their season in the slightest. All their goals are still in front of them.
Don’t believe it? I will let the facts do the talking.
Here is a look back at some of Alabama’s losses since 2011.
2011
Alabama loses the “Game of the Century” to LSU at home.
However, due to some bounces going Alabama’s way, they got a rematch with LSU and won the BCS national title.
2012
Alabama loses to Texas A&M in the regular season to Johnny Manziel in a victory that would propel Johnny Football to the Heisman trophy.
However, some more bounces would go Alabama’s way, and they would find themselves in the BCS national title game after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship game thanks to some late game heroics from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama would defeat The Fighting Irish to win the BCS national title in back-to-back seasons where they had regular season losses in both of them.
2014
Alabama loses to Ole Miss in Oxford due to Bo Wallace’s late game magic.
Alabama wins out, defeats Missouri for the SEC title and makes the first playoff in college football history.
While the Tide would lose to Ohio State, Alabama won the SEC title and made the playoffs all following the loss to Ole Miss.
2015
Alabama loses again to Ole Miss, this time at home to Chad Kelly in the strangest of fashions.
However, for the second straight season, Alabama would not only win the SEC title but make the College Football Playoff.
This time, Alabama would win the national title over Clemson in Glendale, Ariz.
2017
Alabama loses the final game of the season to Auburn in a beatdown on The Plains.
However, the season was far from over, as Georgia would beat Auburn in the SEC title game, sparking a chain of events that would propel Alabama into the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff.
Alabama would go on to beat Clemson in the semifinal and Georgia in the title game, despite losing their final regular season game.
2021
Alabama loses to Texas A&M on a last-second field goal to propel College Station into mass hysteria.
However, Alabama ends up making the College Football Playoff following their defeat of Georgia in the SEC title game.
While the Bulldogs would get their revenge in the national title game, the Tide still won an SEC title and a playoff berth in a year with a regular season loss.
What are some common denominators of each of these examples?
Each one of them ends with the Tide winning an SEC title, a national title, a playoff appearance or a combination of the three.
Do not let anyone tell you the Tide are finished.
Losing to an SEC East team does nothing to stop Alabama from reaching Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.