While West Limestone did not make the playoffs, they did go undefeated in county rivalry games, win games against higher classifications and are returning leadership on both sides of the ball for 2023.
Head coach Shelby Davis, while always having the goal of making the playoffs, understands that there are obstacles, such as injuries, that prevent a team from reaching their full potential.
According to Davis, there was only one game all season where everyone was on the field healthy, which was the Clements game – the second game of the season.
After that, a combination of season-ending and season-altering injuries took place.
“It has just been a tough season, as far as injuries. I had four guys on defense who actually finished the last game in the same position (they started in),” Davis said. “It was hard to really gain any momentum of any sort.”
Despite the injuries, the Wildcats went 5-5 on the season and were 3-0 in county rivalry games, defeating Ardmore and Clements first two games of the season at home and then going on the road to East Limestone midseason to win that game over the Indians as well.
Doing well against county foes is not something Davis overlooks, he says.
“This senior group, in 8th grade, they got beat by Clements, Ardmore and East pretty bad. That was my first year here. Four years later, we are able to beat all those teams,” Davis said. “That’s a testament to our kids and how hard they have worked over the past four years. Two of (the victories) being against Class 5A.”
West Limestone’s wins on the year come against the three rivals in Ardmore, Clements and East Limestone, then additionally Wilson and East Lawrence.
Their 5 losses on the season were to Deshler, Brooks, West Morgan, Central Florence and Rogers.
Playing in a tough region, they finished around the 5-6 spot, near one slot away from the postseason.
However, the future is bright for the Wildcats.
They are returning their leading rusher and leading tackler back for another season.
The former, running back and two-way player Easton Smith, was one of the top rushers in the Athens-Limestone area in 2022.
The latter, inside linebacker Preston Moore, is only a sophomore, whose stock continues to rise.
Davis sees this as an opportunity, and is looking forward to them and many other leaders returning.
“Easton is a dynamic player. We will ask a lot more of him. This is his first year of playing both ways. We will have Dawson Mewbourn back next year at wide receiver, probably play some defense. Preston Moore, he’s just a sophomore and was our leading tackler. So, we have our leading rusher and leading tackler coming back next year. So we are super excited about that. 3 of our offensive linemen coming back. They will all be seniors. We have a group of seniors who have already voiced their concern of wanting to go to the playoffs."
Updates will be provided once the preseason begins for the West Limestone Wildcats as they enter the offseason.
