It was a good year with amazing plays, breakout stars and huge-implication games for Athens-Limestone football in 2022, as the season for the seven teams comes to an official end with East Limestone’s loss in the first round of the playoffs.
The year had new coaches making a name for themselves and old coaches continuing to impress and give back.
For Ardmore, they proved they can have as effective of a passing attack as they can a running attack.
For Athens, they showed the “next man up” mentality can go a long way to winning football games.
For Clements, they were guided all year by senior leadership in Brady Moore and Jayden Gilbert.
For East Limestone, they showed the season is not over until it is over, after starting 1-5 and ending 5-5 to make the playoffs.
For Elkmont, they wanted to show people they are done trending the wrong direction, and are anticipated to have a second-year coach for the first time in a while with Chris Bunio.
For Tanner, they are out to show how talented a senior-heavy class can be in 2023, as the vast majority of the 2022 team were juniors.
For West Limestone, they went undefeated in county rivalry games and are returning their leading rusher and tackler.
A huge thank you to all the fans, residents, students, band and talented players which made this season possible.
Also, a special shout out to coaches Snider, Gross, Parker, Woodfin, Bunio, Bonds and Davis for the time spent on the young men of Athens-Limestone.
It has been a pleasure bringing football to you all in 2022.
