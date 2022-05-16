DuBOIS, Penn – Mississippi University for Women freshman Rylie Grisham crushed the competition – literally – to win the 2022 United States Athletic Association (USCAA) Softball Home Run Derby.
The event is held in conjunction with the USCAA Small College World Series, which begins Monday and where the Owls are the No. 6-seeded team.
In the Home Run Derby, each competitor receives 10 “outs”. Four advanced to round two, with the top two reaching the finals. In the 10-competitor field of the Derby, Grisham hit a pedestrian six homers, the second-best total, in round one to easily advance to the semifinals. In the semis, Grisham smashed 14 to double up on the next closest competitor.
In the final round, Grisham made outs on her first four attempts. She then went yard on 16 of the next 22 tries, including one streak of six in a row, to out-distance runner-up Gabriela Obando’s (Florida National University) total of seven.
“I honestly did not think that I was going to win,” Grisham said.
“I was just there to have fun and represent The W. I felt honored that Coach Buddy (Foster) chose me to represent The W in the Home Run Derby. I am also thankful that my team was here to support me, because it definitely helped to hear them yell for me.”
Additionally, according to Dave Beyer of The University of Mississippi College for Women, Grisham was also selected to the second team for USCAA All-Americans.
Grisham is a freshman designated player and pitcher out of East Limestone High School. Grisham tied her teammate for the team lead in homers (3) and finished the regular season batting .386 (27 for 70).
She led the Owls in RBI (21), slugging percentage (.643) and OPS (1.099), finishing second in on-base average to her teammate by 1/1000th (.456) of a point.
From the circle, Grisham had a team-leading 4.06 earned run average in 51.0 innings of work. She had 18 appearances (all but one in relief) and had 32 strikeouts. She posted a record of 4-5 with two saves.
“We are so proud of all of these young ladies,” MUW Head Coach Buddy Foster said. “They are very deserving of these honors and have worked hard this season to get to this point. But as good as they are as softball players and students, they are even better people and are great representatives of The W Athletics.”
