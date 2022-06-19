MADISON, Alabama – On Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that former Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder David MacKinnon has been promoted to the Angels and will make his MLB debut at first base, batting sixth in the second game of their doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
MacKinnon becomes the 13th former Trash Pandas player to reach Los Angeles and the fourth this season, following Aaron Whitefield, Chase Silseth, and Davis Daniel. He spent the entire 2021 season with the Trash Pandas, hitting .285 with 13 home runs, 65 RBI, 52 walks, 53 run scored, and a league-leading 30 doubles in 99 games in his first season at the Double-A level. His 65 RBI were also the most in Double-A South while ranking among the league leaders in hits (4th, 104), walks (6th, 52), and OBP (3rd, .38).
The first batter in Trash Pandas history, MacKinnon singled to center off Hunter Greene on May 5, 2021 at Chattanooga for the club’s first hit and came around to score the first run in Trash Pandas history. On May 16, he crushed a walk-off grand slam for the first Rocket City walk-off against Tennessee at Toyota Field. He was named Double-A South Player of the Month for June 2021.
This season for Triple-A Salt Lake, MacKinnon has been dominant offensively, batting .327 with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 16 doubles, and 41 runs in 56 games. He was recently named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June and finished play last night on a 27-game on-base streak for the Bees.
