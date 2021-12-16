Seven teams were in action on Tuesday night in Limestone, with three games featuring county rivals and Athens High facing off with Muscle Shoals.
Clements hosted Elkmont in what turned into a wild evening.
In the boys game, Elkmont won the competition on a half-court buzzer-beater from Mykell Kevin Murrah. The final score was 50 to 49. Dylan Patrick had 18 points in the contest.
For the girls game, Elkmont was victorious was well, with a final score of 43 to 31 over the Lady Colts. Clements’ Jenny Trent scored 16 points in the game. Elkmont’s Morgan Morris scored 11 points as well.
East Limestone hosted Ardmore on Tuesday night in the boys and girls matchups.
The boys of East Limestone defeated Ardmore 67 to 50.
The East Limestone girls team was also victorious by a final score of 52 to 32. Taylor Farrar scored 15 points. Molly Thompson had nine points and seven rebounds.
Athens High School hosted Muscle Shoals.
For the boys game, Muscle Shoals was victorious in a close game with a final score of 62 to 54.
For the girls game, Muscle Shoals won as well, with a final score of 55 to 34.
West Limestone and Tanner squared off from West Limestone on Tuesday night.
For the boys, Tanner won by a final score of 66 to 47.
For the girls game, Tanner won as well, by a final score of 49 to 33.
Limestone basketball was on hold on Wednesday.
