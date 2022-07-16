Four Limestone County football teams – East Limestone, Ardmore, Elkmont and Clements made an appearance at Point Mallard’s 7 on 7 competition on Thursday for another chance at tuning up their teams before the start of the 2022 season.
Ardmore and Clements, coached by Jonathan Snider and Michael Parker, respectively, are entering another year of their coaches at the helm.
Followers of the program for the Tigers and the Colts know exactly what they are getting from their two head coaches.
However, two new head coaches of the county brought their teams to the 7 on 7 competition.
East Limestone and Elkmont are entering year one of their new head coaches: Clint Woodfin for the former and Chris Bunio for the latter.
Woodfin wanted to see certain characteristics from his team during the competition. Overall, he was very pleased.
“The biggest thing I told the guys when they were getting ready to play, with this being the first competition I have seen them in, is that I want to see how well we compete and respond. So, how we respond to the ups and downs, how we respond through the lulls of the game, like eating lunch in between games and having to come back in the afternoon. I got what I thought I would see, which was that our guys were highly competitive; they competed their tails off. I love seeing it. They responded very well to the ups and downs.
For Woodfin, he is planning on implementing new schemes to the offense, while also staying loyal to the downhill running game that has identified East Limestone for years.
“We will adapt it to our personnel and talent,” Woodfin said.
For Bunio, he is thankful for the chances 7 on 7 provides and is looking forward to the start of the season as the head man for the Red Devils.
Bunio has plans to revamp the Elkmont offense by introducing more modern style of play, such as with RPOs, zone reads and quick passes.
His quarterback, Cole Holt, is stepping up to the challenge in his junior year and first at QB, according to Bunio.
The Red Devils picked up speed as the day progressed.
“I think as the day went on, we started getting better and better. We beat Sheffield. Then, we played Phil Campbell for the second time ... and we lost by 5. The kids are great. They are hard working. They listen, you know? They have great attitudes. That makes it easier to build a foundation.”
While some may play more of a rough-and-tough style of football, 7 on 7 still provides an opportunity to get skill players up to speed. This could be for Elkmont’s completely new approach, Ardmore’s old-school and hit-you-in-the-mouth style, or Clements and East Limestone’s styles in between.
Bunio is grateful for the opportunity to fine-tune some of his newly implemented offense.
“Incorporating our quick passing game, medium passing game ... this is obviously going to be very beneficial for us.”
Days like Thursday give him a measuring stick of his skill players and where they need to go from here.
While East and Elkmont have two new coaches, they find themselves in different situations in relation to their volume of seniors.
East has many seniors on their roster, and will go as far as their senior leadership takes them.
“We have a big senior class. We have a lot of seniors who have grown up with each other since elementary school. They like each other, they grew up with each other. That is a big testament to those guys.
Elkmont is not only low on seniors, they do not have many returning starters, either.
However, Bunio is excited to see how a group he describes as passionate for football responds to the opportunity to step up.
“The kids, they want to win. They want to be successful and they want to do what is necessary. We are trying to teach them ‘hey, you guys are winners.' We are just trying to get the kids to be confident in themselves and have fun.”
As the football season for Athens-Limestone high schools gets closer, updates on Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone and Elkmont will be provided, as well as every school in Athens-Limestone that participates in football for 2022.
