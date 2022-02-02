Chandler Leopard’s path has led him from Athens to being part of the No. 1 Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team.
Leopard, a junior down on The Plains, was a standout basketball player for Athens High School, and says Limestone County is forever in his heart.
Auburn, for the first time in history, reached No. 1 in the AP poll last week, and have continued their hot play, after recently beating Missouri, Oklahoma and now Alabama for a second time for the season sweep.
“It has been a great experience for me, being part of this team,” Leopard said. “It is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Leopard has the privilege to play alongside some of the best in the game with the talents of Jabari Smith, K.D. Johnson, Walker Kessler and others, and they have had the privilege to play alongside him.
Smith has a chance to go as the first pick in the upcoming draft.
Leopard says he has learned plenty playing with these young men and has enjoyed it since they chose to enroll at AU.
All three of the aforementioned players -— Smith, Johnson and Kessler — were not on the team last year, as Smith is a freshman and Johnson/Kessler are transfers from Georgia and North Carolina, respectively.
“They are really great guys. Some came in over the Summer, which gave us a chance to mesh and for them to mesh with the Auburn fanbase,” Leopard said.
Speaking of meshing with the fanbase, head coach Bruce Pearl has fit Auburn like a glove. In the process of taking the team to the top spot in the polls, he has also helped transform Auburn’s arena, with a student section nicknamed “The Jungle,” into a serious home court advantage and has dedicated himself to engaging with the Auburn community, which prides itself on being a tight-knit family that bonds with their athletes and coaches.
“I think he is one of the best coaches I have ever had. He knows how to be successful in basketball and in life,” Leopard said. “He is a coach willing to help the community. Auburn is known for being a big family environment. Everyone helps you out.”
However, Auburn has traditionally been known as a “football school,” being in the Deep South, where football has been king for decades.
But the Tigers are out to prove they are more than just known for football. Some call them a “basketball school” now, while others call them an “everything school.”
“This could be a basketball school, too,” Leopard said.
There have been memorable games along the way this season as well, with big wins that have swung even more momentum in Auburn’s favor. Games that Leopard says he especially enjoyed includes a victory over their biggest rivals in Alabama on the road, as well as their home victory over Kentucky, where the student section camped out for the game. Leopard described The Jungle on that day as “high energy,” which helped will the Tigers to their 80 to 71 win.
The Wildcats have risen to No. 5 in the AP poll following their win over Kansas, which has only bolstered Auburn’s strength of schedule even more.
Leopard has not forgotten about Athens and Limestone County, either.
While his former coach is no longer the head man on the basketball team for AHS, he still has players he keeps up with, since he was a senior when some of the current players were freshmen.
Leopard gets back home to see family and old friends for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, much like many student athletes at major universities, who are not only busy with practices but also busy with keeping their grades up as well.
“Limestone will always be home to me,” Leopard said. “I still talk to some guys on the (Athens) team.”
Now, Auburn sets their sights on winning the SEC regular season championship, winning the SEC postseason tournament and also winning the big dance known as the March Madness NCAA tournament.
On their current pace, Auburn would not only be a 1 seed, but would also have a case for the No. 1 overall seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.