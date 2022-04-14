Third baseman, John Jorgensen, left, purchased by the Brooklyn Dodgers from the Montreal Royals of the International League, joined the Dodgers on April 15, 1947, in time to start at third base in the season opener against Boston. The Dodgers starting infield, left to right, comprises Jorgensen, shortstop Pee Wee Reese, second baseman Ed Stanky and first baseman Jackie Robinson.