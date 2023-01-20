In their first games of the 2023 Limestone County Tournament, the Varsity Girls teams for Elkmont and Tanner would face off from Clements High School.
Elkmont would use a strong first quarter to propel them to the win, where they would score 17 points.
This would allow them to take a commanding lead into halftime, where both teams would be able to get some rest after battling hard in the first half.
While the final score would go Elkmont’s way – advancing them to play Clements in the semifinals – Tanner showed great determination throughout the game, playing with fewer players than Elkmont.
This concludes Tanner Varsity Girls in the 2023 County Tournament, while Elkmont would prepare for the Lady Colts next.
Elkmont’s head coach, Samuel Wallace, shares a few words after their game. “Our team has faced a lot of adversity this season. We’ve had several setbacks from illness to injury. But our kids have never quit playing hard,” Wallace said.
He commends his team on their hard work and dedication.
“They continue to battle. Continue to fight through what has been a very difficult year. There’s no quit in this team.”
However, as they advance in the county tournament, Coach Wallace shares his opinions on the changes that need to be made.
"We have to take care of the ball. Turnovers has plagued us all season. One of our strengths is shooting the basketball and it’s really hard to shoot it if you’re turning it over.”
Caroline Roberts, a senior at Athens High School and aspiring sports journalist, significantly provides contributions to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.