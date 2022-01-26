ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Georgia (6-14, 1-6 SEC) won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses. The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog — making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half.
Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8. Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short and Kario Oquendo grabbed the defensive rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead.
Braelen Bridges also scored 13 points for Georgia, and Oquendo had 11 points and seven rebounds. Abdur-Rahim was 10 of 11 at the free-throw line and Georgia was 24 of 30 — with 20 makes in the second half.
