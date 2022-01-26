UGA basketball

Georgia forward Dalen Ridgnal (15) reacts after an Alabama turnover late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga.

 AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Georgia (6-14, 1-6 SEC) won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses. The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog — making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half.

Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8. Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short and Kario Oquendo grabbed the defensive rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead.

Braelen Bridges also scored 13 points for Georgia, and Oquendo had 11 points and seven rebounds. Abdur-Rahim was 10 of 11 at the free-throw line and Georgia was 24 of 30 — with 20 makes in the second half.

