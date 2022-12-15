Here are scores for girls basketball in the county which have been reported to The News Courier by Wednesday, Dec. 14.
All scores and stats come from head coaches, assistant coaches or parents in a position to know.
Scores and stats
Clements 52-43 Elkmont
(Elk) Ella Beddingfield — 13 points
(Elk) Abbie Broadway — 12 points
(Clem) Taylor Farrar — 19 points
Elkmont 37-35 Ardmore
(Elk) Thea Hamlin — 12 points
(Ard) Lexi Mooney — 14 points
Elkmont 28-26 Holly Pond
(Elk) Thea Hamlin — 8 points
Clements 46-42 Lauderdale Co.
(Clem) Leah Childress — 12 points
(Clem) Josie Childress — 13 points
(Clem) Taylor Farrar — 8 points
(Clem) Shakarri Bailey — 6 rebounds
East Limestone 65-38 Ardmore
(East) Tyjah Duncan - 15 points
(East) Taylor Farrar - 13 points
(East) Shauna Fletcher - 13 points
East Limestone 74-11 Tanner
Shauna Fletcher - 24 points
Taylor Farrar - 11 points
East Limestone 58-38 Elkmont
(Elk) Ella Beddingfield - 12 points
(East) Shauna Fletcher - 22 points
(East) Tyjah Duncan - 10 points
(East) Taylor Farrar - 10 points
West Limestone 58-39 Randolph School
(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 18 points
(West) Kamey Kennemer - 12 points
West Limestone 58-30 Westminster
(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 18 points
(West) Kamey Kennemer - 14 points
(West) Anslee Weatherford - 12 points
Catholic High 55-49 West Limestone
(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 26 points
(West) Kamey Kennemer - 13 points
(West) Raelee Campbell - 7 points
