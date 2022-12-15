Here are scores for girls basketball in the county which have been reported to The News Courier by Wednesday, Dec. 14.

All scores and stats come from head coaches, assistant coaches or parents in a position to know.

Scores and stats

Clements 52-43 Elkmont

(Elk) Ella Beddingfield — 13 points

(Elk) Abbie Broadway — 12 points

(Clem) Taylor Farrar — 19 points

Elkmont 37-35 Ardmore

(Elk) Thea Hamlin — 12 points

(Ard) Lexi Mooney — 14 points

Elkmont 28-26 Holly Pond

(Elk) Thea Hamlin — 8 points

Clements 46-42 Lauderdale Co.

(Clem) Leah Childress — 12 points

(Clem) Josie Childress — 13 points

(Clem) Taylor Farrar — 8 points

(Clem) Shakarri Bailey — 6 rebounds

East Limestone 65-38 Ardmore

(East) Tyjah Duncan - 15 points

(East) Taylor Farrar - 13 points

(East) Shauna Fletcher - 13 points

East Limestone 74-11 Tanner

Shauna Fletcher - 24 points

Taylor Farrar - 11 points

East Limestone 58-38 Elkmont

(Elk) Ella Beddingfield - 12 points

(East) Shauna Fletcher - 22 points

(East) Tyjah Duncan - 10 points

(East) Taylor Farrar - 10 points

West Limestone 58-39 Randolph School

(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 18 points

(West) Kamey Kennemer - 12 points

West Limestone 58-30 Westminster

(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 18 points

(West) Kamey Kennemer - 14 points

(West) Anslee Weatherford - 12 points

Catholic High 55-49 West Limestone

(West) Carlie Belle Winter - 26 points

(West) Kamey Kennemer - 13 points

(West) Raelee Campbell - 7 points

