Will Anderson represents Athens with pride and hard work, and can now boast his status as champion of his weight class at the 5A/6A state wrestling championships.
His coach, Andrew Campbell, talks about Anderson’s attitude, work ethic and what makes him special.
“I am very proud of Will Anderson,” he said. “Will works very hard. Will wrestles year round in club. He has a great drill partner in Andrew Maxwell that helps them push each other in practice.”
For wrestling, the tactics and mentality are just as important as talent.
According to Campbell, Anderson is not only talented, but patient, surgical and effective.
“Will is patient and does not force things. He has a very high wrestling IQ and does not give up on any position,” he said.
Anderson’s victory comes in the 120-pound weight class, where he defeated his Scottsboro opponent, John Stewart.
For Campbell, he has been a part of eight different state-champion performances now — Anderson was his fifth at Athens and he had another three at Ben Russell.
With Anderson only a sophomore, the sky is the limit for him and all of Athens wrestling.
“We had a very young team this past season so I am looking forward to this next season. We will be doing a lot of off season workouts, camps and more club practices. We will also set goals team wise and individual goals for next year.”
Congratulations to Anderson on his accomplishment representing Athens-Limestone at the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.