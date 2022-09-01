The Athens Golden Eagles travel to Decatur on Friday night in the opening of their regional competition, looking for a 2-1 record to start the season.
AHS would score 21 points in the second half of their second week loss to Bob Jones, and are using the positive momentum of a productive half and a progressively better week of practice to heighten their confidence against the Red Raiders of Decatur High School.
“Hopefully we are going to respond the right way,” head coach Cody Gross said. “As the week has progressed, we have done better.”
Players such as Larry Howard, at running back and defensive back for the Golden Eagles, found ways to make an impact in the second half vs. Bob Jones, scoring twice alongside Jay’Shon Ridgle adding another.
Gross says Howard impressed him during the game vs. the Patriots.
“Really proud of Larry. He took some pretty big hits and didn’t back down one inch,” he said. “I was really proud of how he played. He ran the ball real well.”
They face a Red Raiders team that is 2-0 and feeling good about both of their wins – one coming by 65 points over Mae Jemison and the other against their bitter rival in 7A Austin High.
Furthermore, both of those wins came on the road, and Athens will be the first team to travel to Decatur’s home stadium.
However, Gross has learned that his group is made out of the “right stuff” to bounce back the right way.
“What I have learned is what I (already) knew: I love our team; I love our guys,” he said. “The win against East Limestone and the loss against Bob Jones did nothing to (diminish) that.”
Athens is also looking to get a key win in the first game of their tough region.
In addition to a good Decatur team, Athens has to face teams such as Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Hartselle.
Starting off with a win in their first regional opportunity could go a long way into determining regional outcomes later on in the season.
Gross knows that playing Decatur at home is no small task.
“They got a lot going for them. They have been on the road first two games, so the first time playing at their stadium,” he said. “They remind me of the team I had in the 2018-2019 season. We were playing with juniors and seniors who have played as freshman and sophomores that were in games and were tough, hardened by being through the battles and seeing everything you could see. A lot of guys who have seen a lot of ball.”
The game begins at 7 p.m. from Ogle Stadium in Decatur.
The game is one of multiple road games in Athens-Limestone, as every team but West Limestone and James Clemens are traveling out of the county.
Updates are to be provided online and in Tuesday’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.