The Golden Eagles decided to save their most exciting game for last, as Athens completed a 24-point comeback versus Russellville to win 32-31.
Jay'Shon Ridgle would put the cap on a wild comeback with the game-winning touchdown pass from Brogan Gross and 7 seconds left in the game.
The Golden Eagles found themselves down 31-7 at the beginning of the third quarter following a Russellville field goal.
That is when the game got interesting, as Athens would chip away in the second half.
Kameron Gatewood would score on a run from 2 yards out to cut it to 31-13 to close the scoring out in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter would be all Athens.
Gross would connect to Ridgle for a 53-yard passing touchdown to cut the lead to 31-20.
Gross, beginning to heat up, would then find AJ Buiniskis in his return to action on the field for a 10-yard passing touchdown, and the score now a one-possession game at 31-26.
With the defense doing their job in the second half as well, Athens would get the ball back with just minutes remaining and one final shot to complete the comeback.
On an 88-yard drive, Gross would connect with Ridgle again with 7 seconds left, lifting the Golden Eagles to a 32-31 victory.
Game Stats
Brogan Gross - QB
30/40 passing, 279 yards, 3 touchdowns
Kameron Gatewood - RB
17 rushes, 112 yards, 2 touchdowns
AJ Buiniskis - WR
6 recs, 53 yards, 1 touchdown
Johnson Speegle - WR
7 recs, 53 yards
Larry Howard - RB / DB
5 touches, 21 yards
A season wrap-up will be provided on the Athens Golden Eagles' 2022 football season, including season stats for offense, defense and special teams.
Athens ends their season at 5-5 and sends the seniors out with style, as head coach Cody Gross said he wanted to get a W for them in their last game.
