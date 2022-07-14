Cornerstone is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Cornerstone Classic Charity Golf Tournament, to benefit the Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation. The library was completed in 2014 and is now completing construction of a Library Garden on adjacent property.
Teachers, students and families will have a unique green space to enjoy as well as learn about the local ecosystem and native plants.
The community will also have a new outdoor event venue to enjoy with their family and friends.
This year, the Cornerstone Classic Charity Tournament proceeds will help to complete the Library Garden and Outdoor Classroom project.
Construction is nearing completion. The completed garden will include a performance pavilion, picnic pavilion, and many themed garden areas.
Sadly, last year’s Tournament had to be postponed due to inclement weather.
The group encourages individuals as a sponsor and participant in this year’s tournament on Aug. 29 at Canebrake Club in Athens.
