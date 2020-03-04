There is one player missing from the Clements High School softball roster this season. But Clements coach Wendy Gordon and the Colts players know that player, Addie Baker, will always be with them in spirit.
The Colts showed everyone just how much Baker meant to them when they honored her life at their home opener against West Limestone last Friday night. Baker, who was a member of the junior varsity team last season and would have been on the varsity team as a freshman this year, was tragically killed in an ATV accident last August.
Fans of both teams wore red, Addie’s favorite color, and Clements players and some fans wore red hair bows with “AB” and “#12,” Baker’s number last season.
“We had planned that our first home game we were going to honor her and celebrate her life,” Gordon said. “It was a very emotional game for our kids because that just kind of brought back everything with Addie. She meant a lot to both the junior varsity and varsity players.”
Baker’s brother, Lane, was presented with gifts, including a baseball signed by University of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon and a football signed by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, as Baker was a huge Alabama fan. Her parents, Perry and Heather, were presented a signed Alabama softball and plaque signed by all the Clements softball players.
A plaque honoring Baker was also revealed that will stay attached to the Clements dugout this season. Gordon announced Baker’s No. 12 will be retired at the varsity level for the next four years.
“She is with us at all times,” Gordon said of Baker. “They are going to play as hard as they can celebrating her life and in her honor. I hate to say memory, because it is a memory here on earth, but it is an honor. She’s a role model to us every day.”
In her comments to the crowd, Clements senior Anslee Gordon quoted 2 Corinthians 4:17-18, which reads: “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweights them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
“Addie’s light shined so bright, and it continues to shine,” Gordon said. “For that reason, I know she achieved her eternal glory the day that she left us, and now she’s watching over us all in the best seat possible.”
Gordon said Baker was a pleasure to coach, and was set for big things at Clements.
“She wanted to be the very best she could be,” Gordon said. “She was always positive, always keeping the kids positive. If something negative happened, she was going to turn it around and make it positive for them. She did everything above and beyond for the coaches. She was going to make sure she was doing her job and help all those in the team do their job, too.”
In her closing comments to the crowd at the ceremony, Gordon shared what Baker’s life meant and continues to mean to those who knew her.
“There are people whose brilliance continues to light the world even though they are no longer with us on this Earth,” Gordon said. “So, as we close, I encourage us all to be the light, just as Addie was the light to all of us.”
