The Clements Colts and West Limestone Wildcats renew their county rivalry on Friday night, when the two schools add another chapter from James Kennemer Stadium.
Here is a look back at the history of the rivalry.
2021: Offensive shootout
Twelve total touchdowns were scored in the West Limestone Wildcats’ 55-28 victory over the Clements Colts at M.T. Newman Stadium in 2021.
A total of 83 points were scored between the two teams in what was a three-hour game.
West Limestone QB Colin Patterson was 6-of-9 for 86 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Easton Smith had a touchdown run of 48 yards in the game as well.
“I was very pleased with our physicality and effort,” West head coach Shelby Davis said in a 2021 article with The News Courier. “We got to execute a little better and get everybody’s mind right for the big one next week.”
2018: 4 passes, 20 points, 1 West victory
West Limestone only attempted four passes in their 20-6 victory over Clements in 2018, but used their running game mercilessly in the win – with 49 rushes in the game.
Nick Martindale would have 33 rushes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
Two Wildcat touchdowns in the second half were the difference in a game that was tightly contested going into halftime.
2012: West wins four-overtime thriller
2012 would feature a game that would need four overtimes to decide a 1-point winner in the Wildcats in what could be the greatest game in the history of the rivalry.
16 total touchdowns were scored in the game, and Stevie Romero scored the final two points for West Limestone as the Wildcats outlasted their rival.
“When it got down to overtime, it was like somebody was always making a play out there,” West Limestone head coach David Arnsparger said in an interview with The News Courier in 2012. “You go for two and you miss … you go for one and it gets blocked. It was incredible.”
Clements trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with two big pass plays late in the game.
2008: Clements extends winning streak
The last time the Colts were victorious in this rivalry was the continuation of their 5-game win streak against the Wildcats from 2004-2008.
The final score was in favor of the Colts, 21-13, and comes on the heels of their 2007 victory, where they won by a final score of 26-20.
The rivalry has been a story of runs, with both team going on long winning streaks.
As it currently stands, West Limestone has won nine games in a row versus the Colts, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
Also according to the historical society, the two teams didn’t play from 2014 to 2017.
Rivalry by the decades
2010s
West over Clements
7-0
2000s
Clements over West
7-3
1990s
West over Clements
6-4
1980s
West over Clements
6-5
*Played twice in 1988
1970s
Clements over West
8-2
1960s
West over Clements
5-1
Updates on the 2022 edition will be provided online and in print for The News Courier.
