Athens High School boys and girls basketball will be home for the holidays, hosting a Holiday Hoops tournament that will include teams from both Alabama and Tennessee.
According to AHS head boys basketball coach Danny Anderson, the competition begins on Dec. 28, goes through the 29th and ends on the 30th.
As it gets closer to tournament time, The News Courier will provide a longer, in-depth article about the competition.
