Lily Hosmer, the leading scorer for East Limestone in their historic girls soccer season, is a member of the North All-Stars soccer team, and is excited for the bright future in front of her.
The News Courier interviews Hosmer on her individual success, her team’s success, the All-Star game next month and what lies ahead.
Q: How does being recognized to All-Star teams help bring attention to East Limestone girls soccer?
A: I am really hoping that the attention that has been brought to the East soccer program from this season inspires young upcoming players to want to be a part of this amazing team and help us grow and continue to get better each year until we can bring home a blue map, then continue to bring it home every year.
Q: What will you remember most about your record-setting team?
A: I have never been a part of a team to make it this far, and to say I’m very happy with the way that this season turned out is an understatement. I think the most memorable thing about this season was when we beat St. John Paul II, for the first time in school history. We played them the day after prom so we were all very tired, but despite it all, we gave it everything we had and ended the game with a 2-0 win.
The way I felt walking off that field was amazing, I could see how happy our whole team was and it just made us all work even harder every game after that, since we knew what we were capable of doing, we ended up beating St. John Paul II all 3 times this season. Another moment would be when Coach Max told us about how we were breaking all of these school records and were only halfway through the season, it just hit me how much talent we had and how we finally had a chance to make it far, and I wanted it so bad. It was by far the best feeling ever to walk onto that field at John Hunt for the championship game, knowing that we were the first East Limestone team to make it there in 18 years. Although it didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, I am so incredibly grateful to have been a part of something so special. I am so proud of all of the girls on this team and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped us get there. We killed it and I can’t wait to see how much better next season is gonna be.
Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?
A: Next year is my senior season so I have very mixed emotions about it. I obviously do not want it to be over already, but I am so excited to grow and develop even more as a team and I am hoping to have an even better season than this one. We got a new area, so I am so excited to compete with different teams and to challenge ourselves even more, and hopefully grow as individuals as well as a team. I cant wait to get back out there and do what I love with my girls. I love them all and I am so thankful.
Q: For the All-Star game, what are you most excited about?
A: I am so honored to have been chosen to be a part of the North-South game this summer. I am so excited to play with girls from all across Alabama and compete at such a high level of competition. I know how much I will learn just from this one game and I can’t wait. I’m hoping to meet some college coaches down there and hopefully get an idea of where I want to continue to play in college, if given the opportunity.
I have to thank all of my coaches, my family and my teammates for constantly pushing me to be the best version of myself and making me better everyday, and also helping me get to do things such as this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.