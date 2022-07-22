Lily Hosmer of East Limestone put on an All-Star performance at the state’s North/South All-Star game in Montgomery on Thursday.
Hosmer scored two goals in the game, added an assist and was a major factor in other aspects of the match that resulted in the North All-Stars defeating the South All-Stars 5 goals to 0.
She was the only player in the game to score multiple goals.
Hosmer accomplished this while attempting three shots, contributing as many goals + assists to the competition as shots.
She will look to carry this momentum into her senior season for the East Limestone girls soccer team, who brought home a 4A/5A red map this past season as the state runner-up, reaching the state title game for the first time in 18 years.
Hosmer plays striker for the East Limestone girls team.
“I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to represent not only East Limestone, but North Alabama as a whole. I loved meeting new people who share the same love for soccer as I do. The game was so much fun and it was the best feeling being able to bring home yet another win for the North,” Hosmer said.
The purpose of the game – a part of All-Star Week for the AHSAA – is to showcase rising senior talent in their respective sports.
“The whole day was something I will always remember, from getting there and being nervous, to leaving and having made so many new friendships in just one day. The pressure was real and we were all super nervous, but once we started to play, the nerves calmed themselves and we just had fun,” she said.
She also made sure to thank all who have helped her get to this point, where she is the leading scorer of a match featuring the top talent across the state from Class 7A down.
“I want to thank all of my coaches, teammates and everyone who has helped me get here. I also wanted to thank everyone who worked hard to allow us to have the All-Star game, I know a lot of hard work was put in and we all appreciate it so much. I’m so proud of my team and couldn’t have asked for a better team or better coaches,” she said.
Also scoring in the game along with Hosmer was Georgia Cousins of Thompson, Abigail Laue of St. John Paul II and Kierson McDonald of Oak Mountain.
