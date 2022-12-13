Zak Cain decided to make his first come back to the court memorable when he hit the game-winning, last-second shot for the East Limestone Indians basketball team to lift them to victory over area rival Madison Academy.
According to East Limestone head coach, Jake Moran, the win gets them to 1-0 in the Area, always pivotal to determining a chance at success in the postseason.
For Cain, it has been a long road back for him following an injury that has kept the multi-sport athlete out for months.
“It felt good being out on the court with my teammates again. It has been a long few months sitting out, and I am glad to finally be back.”
However, he is back on the floor and making an immediate difference.
Despite it being the first game back, at the Mustangs’ place, Moran, as well as Cain’s teammates, trusted him to take the final shot.
“I feel like we all came out (for the game) and fought hard,” Cain said. “I am thankful for Coach for putting the ball in my hands, and it was good to get a good win.
While Cain is thankful to have the trust of his peers and his coach, Moran is thankful to have a player of Cain’s caliber, who is a leader on and off the court.
“As far as the shot, that is just the kind of player he is,” Moran said. “It is one of the things he brings to the table. He stepped up in a big moment and knocked down a nice shot.”
Cain is mostly excited to be back on the floor to play with his teammates again, many of whom he has known for quite some time, both on the court as a team and off the court as friends.
“This team, I have been with them for, like, two to three years now,” Cain said. “We all gel pretty well and we can make a good run (in the postseason) this year.”
With players such as Cain getting healthy again, Moran is looking forward to what the group can accomplish.
“The goal has been the same since the beginning. We had a lot of guys out with injury. But, as they are starting to get back, I think now the guys are starting to see it a little bit better. We want to win the county championship; we want to win the area championship and have a chance to play in the regional tournament.”
Updates on East Limestone’s basketball season will be provided.
