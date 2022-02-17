Limestone County is represented in the Regional Semifinal round of the state basketball tournament by four teams - three girls teams and one boys team - with Athens, Elkmont, Tanner and Clements all advancing after sub-regional victories.
Athens Girls Basketball
The Lady Eagles are moving on to the Regional Semifinals after a victory over Scottsboro 51 to 45.
They now move on to face Mortimer Jordan on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.
The head coach of Athens girls basketball, Capriee Tucker, is looking forward the opportunity to compete at the next level of the 6A tournament.
“I’m super excited for the ladies in the program,” Tucker said. “They have bought in, they are paying attention to details and they have stepped up the defensive intensity like I have never seen.”
The Athens girls team, according to Tucker, is actually playing with a chip on its shoulder after being doubted for much of the season.
“I say ‘you all haven’t seen anything yet,’” Tucker said. “They have been playing with a chip on their shoulder. They have taken it personally. We have been battle tested and we have seen the intensity (from facing good opponents).”
Speaking of intensity, Tucker says that their energy on the defensive end is what has fueled their run in the tournament. She further says that their effort on defense is the best facet of the team.
“We have some girls who are flat-out quick (on defense),” Tucker said.
Elkmont Girls Basketball
The Lady Red Devils are moving on to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2009, according to head coach Sam Wallace.
This feat is something that has not got unnoticed by Wallace, who will play their next game at Wallace State on Feb. 17 versus Carbon Hill at 3 p.m.
“(This is) special. We have not been this far since 2009. I promised these seniors four years ago when I got to Elkmont that before they graduated I would get them to Wallace (State),” coach Wallace said.
They were able to accomplish this due to their depth on the team.
“Our team is very deep,” Wallace said. “When they take one or two options away we move to our next one. In the sub-regional game, Thea Hamlin and Tylee Thomas combined to score two points. They average 18 (on the season). So, Ella Beddingfield, Morgan Morris, Abbie Broadway, Paige Robinson, Meredith Christ and Brianna Newton all stepped up and made plays.”
According to Wallace, the greatest strength of the team is their camaraderie and selflessness.
“No one cares who gets the credit. No one cares who scores. They just do what it takes to win. These kids are winners and they will be in life, too,” Wallace said.
The team has set benchmarks all season, winning 20 games over the course of the year and also improving their win total over the course of Wallace’s tenure with Elkmont.
Tanner Girls Basketball
The Lady Rattlers are moving on to the Regional Semifinals after a victory over Mars Hill Bible by a final score of 54 to 44.
They now move on to face Sulligent on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. from Wallace State in Hanceville
The team has improved their record to 22 wins and four losses on the season.
They are led by their three leading scorers: Shauna Fletcher, Keyera Jeanes and Aubrey Oliver.
“I could write a book on all the ways Shauna, Keyera and Aubrey have stepped up to lead our team this season,” head coach Jordan Paul said. “Everyone notices all the points, but it’s so much more than that. The way they lead by example, the way they demand excellence from themselves and others and the way they compete every day in practice makes it easy to follow their lead.”
“I cannot forget to recognize our unsung heroes, though. Night in and night out, MyKenzie Townsend and Kelsie Boley are tasked with defending the other team’s two best players. Their relentlessness on defense and their willingness to do the dirty work has been a huge key to our success so far.”
Paul is not only impressed with the leadership shown by these three players, but also with the maturity of the whole team.
“This group is willing to do whatever it takes to help our team reach their goals,” he said.
Clements Boys Basketball
The Colts are moving on to the Regional Semifinals after a victory over Danville 57 to 48.
They now move on to face Winfield on Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. from Wallace State in Hanceville.
The Colts have been one of the best teams in Limestone County all season, led by Dylan Patrick, who scored 32 points in the sub-regional round.
Now, facing Winfield, who has single-digit losses, they will need Patrick and the Colts to step up once again.
“I noticed this team was different in regards to their attitude, desire and willingness to sacrifice for one another,” head coach Mike Holt said. “Dylan has been our stat guy and floor leader all year, but so many other players have stepped up in big ways. They are not always the flashy plays, but the hustle plays that often get unnoticed.”
While they have great athletes, strong leaders and a committed staff, Holt says their greatest strength is their unity.
“We treat each other as a family. We expect a lot out of each other and we demand the very best,” Holt said. “We had one common goal at the beginning of the year: to get to Wallace. Our motto is ‘keep climbing,” so we are not satisfied yet, but always grateful.”
