The Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers is rich with tradition, upsets and memorable matchups.
This year, with Alabama at 10-1 trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Auburn at 6-5, the Tigers will be playing the role of the spoiler.
However, Auburn will be motivated by the fact they can ruin Bama’s season. Another loss for the Tide, a week before playing undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship, would likely put them out of playoff contention.
For Auburn, they would be able to find satisfaction of beating Alabama during a season that did not turn out how they had hoped, amplified by the injury to star QB Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson.
Alabama has looked vulnerable plenty of times this season, with their road loss to Texas A&M, close home win versus LSU and last week’s 42-35 win over Arkansas all showing kinks in the armor. For Auburn, they are coming off a loss to South Carolina on the road.
While this may deflate the Tigers before the Iron Bowl, matchups during the Saban era have proven Auburn can pull off anything in November in Jordan-Hare. While it is true that Auburn usually pulls off these victories when they have something to play for, Auburn has also proven they are not to be underestimated even during “down” years.
In 2009, the Tigers almost knocked off the undefeated Crimson Tide in a game that required Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Roy Upchurch to win the game in a last-ditch effort to salvage their season and eventually win the national title.
In 2013, every fan remembers the famous, or infamous, “kick-six.” The win would propel Auburn into the national title game.
2017 was much of the same as far as the Tigers having everything to play for, with Auburn pummeling the Tide in Jordan-Hare to take them to the SEC Championship.
Then, in 2019, Bo Nix and Auburn defeated Mac Jones and Alabama in a closely-contested game that saw every wacky play imaginable, with the Tigers winning 48 to 45.
In conclusion, though the Tide will be heavy favorites, and rightfully so, Auburn will have a shot no matter who is at quarterback. History has proven so.
The Crimson Tide are coming off a game where star quarterback and Heisman contender Bryce Young set the single-game passing record for Alabama, throwing for 559 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He currently is second in the Heisman race, according to betting odds. Young will be expected to lead the Tide, with their running game sometimes disappearing, such as against LSU. The Tide will rely on the short passing game as an extension of their running game, along with the deep passing game that has pulled them out of tough spots, led by breakout wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Williams had 190 yards and three scores against the Hogs, along with 1,218 yards on the season to go with 13 touchdowns.
He is sixth in the country in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns throughout the nation.
Auburn will be led by T.J. Finley at quarterback and star running back Tank Bigsby.
Finley went 17 for 32 with 188 yards and one touchdown against South Carolina.
Bigsby ran 164 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Bigsby is fifth in the SEC in rushing yards, right behind Alabama’s Brian Robinson.
Auburn is led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, who has seen his coaching staff under criticism in recent weeks, specifically offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. So far, his signature win for the Tigers is against LSU in Death Valley and at home versus Ole Miss.
However, beating the Tide would change that.
