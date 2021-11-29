For three and a half quarters, the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 27 was an offensive struggle that saw Auburn’s defense dominate the Tide.
The game ended up becoming an instant classic, following the Tide’s last-minute comeback capped off with a four-overtime Alabama victory.
Auburn’s defense came to play from the opening whistle, as coach Bryan Harsin clearly had them ready. Auburn ended the game with seven sacks on the day, dominating Alabama’s o-line for the majority of the contest.
With 1:24 remaining on the clock, Auburn had a 99.9% chance of winning, according to ESPN stats and info.
With 24 seconds left, quarterback Bryce Young threw the game-tying touchdown for Alabama after leading the team on a 98-yard drive.
After a game that had only 13 points combined through the first three quarters and first 14:30 of the fourth, the final score would end up being 24 to 22 in favor of the Tide after four overtimes that saw at least one score in each one.
The Tide and Tigers traded touchdowns in the first OT period, field goals in the second OT period and then saw the third and fourth periods come down to the newly established rule of trading two-point conversions until someone comes out on top.
After both scoring in the third, the Tide would end the game with a completion to John Metchie on the left sideline, who would get into the endzone untouched, following Auburn’s failure to convert.
For Auburn, they will forever be left wondering “what if” had certain things had or had not transpired. Running back Tank Bigsby was forced out of bounds on the sideline late in the game that saved the Tide 40 seconds on their final drive of regulation.
Additionally, Auburn was without starting quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson. Replacement quarterback T.J. Finley put together a gutsy performance that earned the respect of his peers, but was also banged up in the game. He played most of the second half limping.
However, Alabama had some key losses as well. Star receiver Jameson Williams was ejected in the first half for targeting and running back Brian Robinson got hurt twice in the game.
For the officiating, both sides have grievances with the referees, who have had better days at the office.
Regardless, while both teams had injuries and referee issues, both teams also competed their hearts out in a game that means everything to the state of Alabama, with big open-field tackles and crucial blocks that largely went unnoticed of appreciation.
Next up for the Tide, they face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship following an 11-1 regular season themselves. They will likely have to win to make the playoff, as a loss would give them a low chance of being one of the final four. A loss would basically guarantee the Tide a berth in the Sugar Bowl against the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor or Notre Dame, among others.
For Auburn, their season ends at 6-6 and bowl eligibility for first-year head coach Harsin. According to bowl projections from analysts, the Tigers are likely headed to the Liberty Bowl or Music City Bowl.
