Jake McDonald was one of few defensive backs who had the year he did.
McDonald acknowledges he became a better tackler throughout the season, highlighted by 10 tackles from the DB slot in their biggest moment – a comeback win of the ages versus Russellville.
With his tackling improving, it made him a complete player, as his ball skills, footwork and athleticism made him one of the toughest DBs in the county, alongside other finalists for DB of the Year Jerrick Thompson of Tanner and Roman Scrimsher of East Limestone.
Due to the injury to Kameron Gatewood for the first half of the season, it limited how much Larry Howard was able to play DB, as he stepped up in the RB spot in Gatewood’s absence. It also allowed McDonald to step up, too, as Howard was limited at DB due to the high usage at running back.
McDonald stepped up in a big way, with over 50-plus tackles from his DB slot during the course of the season.
As for what his best game was, he had 2 interceptions against Columbia, but believes Russellville was his best game given the quality of opponent and the roller coaster of a game it was for the Golden Eagles.
“Russellville was a very good team. They had some studs at wideout, and all the DBs did amazing,” McDonald said. “To the end of the game, we never gave up and I felt we stayed through it. We were all making tackles, all making plays.”
McDonald, who watches the Rams because of their DB play, has a familiar face he tries to emulate his game around – as do many defensive backs – because of his footwork, in Jalen Ramsey.
“Everyone who plays DB I’m sure loves Jalen Ramsey,” he said. “His footwork is amazing and I feel like I am more of a physical corner. My footwork and my speed could be better, but I think me being physical helps a lot in my game.”
McDonald, however, is not a senior and therefore still has time to add on to his career totals before his time as a Golden Eagle is up.
As for what he would like to accomplish, most of it was team-oriented.
“I would love to be able to make the playoffs next year at Athens. That would be amazing for the team,” he said.
Furthermore, McDonald would enjoy the opportunity to play some college football, and is not picky about where.
“Number one goal (for myself) is to play college ball,” he said. “I will take any division, honestly. I would just love to be at the next level. I’m going to have a hard offseason to grind for that.”
The previous season, McDonald tore his labrum in the first half of the season versus Muscle Shoals.
While the injury would sideline him, it would also motivate him.
“I had to sit out from October to February,” he said. “I was taught that I was out of shape. I feel like if that would not have happened to me, I would never learn that if you put in the work, it pays off. So, I am actually glad that it happened to me, because it allowed me to work harder and train harder than I ever have.”
McDonald also took the time to thank his family, friends and coaches. This includes head coach Cody Gross and defensive backs coach Ervin Jackson, both of whom McDonald credits for improving his game.
In his spare time, McDonald likes to go hunting and golfing. This weekend, he is going to Illinois to go deer hunting. He works at Canebrake and also frequently plays at Southern Gayles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.